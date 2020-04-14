Maggie Long and Cyrus Lester weren't really mushroom fans in the beginning.

Quite an admission from the married couple who now grows and sells them from Mushroom Maggie's Farm in St. Francisville.

"To be honest with you, we didn't eat mushrooms before this," said Long. "Especially the ones you find in any grocery store, like the white buttons or the baby bellas or portobellos and such."

But that all changed when they were introduced to other varieties.

"They were just crazy tasting and so much better," Long said. "And really, it wasn't until we were just growing these that we really started eating them. They each have their own unique flavor, and now we eat them all the time. And our kids eat it."

They use their personal experience to change skeptical minds.

At farmers markets, some customers peer into the Maggie's Mushroom Farm booth and immediately declare their dislike for mushrooms.

"It's been really nice to able to get out there and help educate the community about mushrooms and let people try them. And it's pretty amazing to hear all the people come back and say, 'Oh my gosh, you're right, we didn't think that we liked mushrooms.' And they keep coming back, and it's great," Long said.

She described the taste of chestnut and pioppino mushrooms as earthy and nutty.

"They have opposite textures," Long explained, so each cooks differently. "The chestnuts will cook down creamy and are good for things like creamy pastas. The pioppinos are more crisp with a crunch, so they're great in a stir fry, or, if you're going to cook something longer, they'll hold their shape. They won't just disintegrate while you're cooking."

So how did a couple of nonmushroom eaters come to farm these fungi?

"We just started researching what people were doing around here and what people weren't doing," Long said. "We were just trying to see what we could do with a little bit of space, because we don't have land, we don't have much space. It quickly got narrowed down to mushrooms for that reason, because we were able to grow a lot in a smaller space, which works for us."

On a plot of rented land in St. Francisville, the couples grows mushrooms and packages them in a nearby 2,300-square-feet barn.

"And it didn't require that much startup cost initially," Long said. "I think we started with my tax return one year. Really, after that, it just kind of took off."

The barn has climate-controlled rooms that include two fruiting rooms and a trimming and boxing area. There's also an area where substrates, or mixed substances in which mushrooms are grown, are bagged and steamed.

"The steam basically sterilizes everything within the substrate block before we inoculate it with our mushroom spawn," Lester said. "We do that after the blocks cool down, and we bring them into our lab, which is basically a very clean, sterile room with a flow hood that blows sterile air over our workspace."

Mushroom spawn, or strains of mushrooms, are grown on millet or bird seed. The farm produces 10 to 15 varieties of mushrooms throughout the year.

"We just dump a little bit of that spawn in a bag, seal the bag and shake the bag up really well," Lester said. "Then we put it in our colonization room, where it'll sit between 10 days and two months, depending on the variety before it's fully colonized. After that, we'll bring them into our fruiting rooms."

The couple began work on the farm four years ago, but had to start over two years in after a fire caused by a faulty propane tank hose destroyed the operation.

"Cyrus was standing in front of it when it happened," Long said. "He's all better now, but it was a long recovery. And we were up and running again a year after it happened."

And though business has been good, it has also been impacted by the state's stay-at-home order.

"Area restaurants are our biggest customers, so this has really affected our business," Long said. "So, we're trying to get into more grocery stores. The stores that we're in allow customers to get everything they need in one place."

And there's always the farmers markets.

"We enjoy meeting our customers, and we've enjoyed educating them about mushrooms," Long said.

They're currently selling in Baton Rouge at the Red Stick Farmers Market on Thursdays and the Main Street Market on Saturdays, and in these grocery stores: Audubon Market in St. Francisville, and, in Baton Rouge, Calandro's Supermarket on Government Street, Calvin's Bocage Market, Southside Produce Market and Alexander's Highland Market.

In addition to the taste, Long also likes to let people know that mushrooms are good for you.

"All of the mushrooms have a bunch of medicinal benefits," she said. "They all help lower cholesterol, and they have anti-inflammatory properties. They increase immune function, and they're high in fiber."

Lion's mane is one of the mushrooms the farm sells that people specifically seek out for health benefits.

"It's basically the only natural substance known to regrow myelin in the brain," Lester said. "It'll help regrow your myelin sheath, and it helps with neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis, dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It helps with memory, and it helps prevents memory loss. Lion's mane is a brain superfood."

It has a lobster-like flavor, he said.

"People will use it as a meat substitute," Long said. "We have people who swear they'll just throw it on the grill and make little patties out of it."

Other good-for-you mushrooms include reishi, chaga, corcyceps, shiitake and maitake, he added.

For more information, visit the farm's Facebook page at facebook.com/mushroommaggiesfarm.