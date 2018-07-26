The Salad Station, a Hammond-based chain of gourmet salad bars, is opening two additional restaurants in Baton Rouge by the end of September.
A location in the Ichiban Square Shopping Center at 7673 Perkins Road, near the Essen Lane intersection, will open by mid-August, said Scott Henderson, who co-founded The Salad Station in 2012 with his mother, Cindy. That will be followed by a downtown location at 333 Laurel St. in the Commerce Building.
Both locations of The Salad Station will be closed on Sundays. Generally, the restaurants are open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., but the downtown location could have shorter hours, Henderson said.
The Salad Station currently has eight locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Hammond, Amite, Covington, Slidell and Mandeville. In the next eight months, the company plans to open 14 more restaurants, including the two Baton Rouge properties and locations in Metairie, Kenner, Gonzales, Lafayette, Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.