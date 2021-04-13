Texas-based food truck, Abu Omar Halal, began operating in Baton Rouge on April 3. The truck, based at 12812 Coursey Blvd.
Abu Omar Halal, which started as Houston's first Halal based food truck back in 2011 has now grown to more than 20 food truck and brick and mortar locations across the United States.
While it offers several such Mediterranean dishes as kabobs, sandwiches and falafel options, it is best known for its authentic shawarma made with halal chicken or beef, long-cut pickles and a flavorful garlic sauce, then served on a tortilla bread rather than the often used pita bread, and served hot.
“The tortilla bread we use was the closest thing I could find to saj,” a Mediterranean flatbread, founder, Mohammad Omar said.
Still, pita bread also is offered as an option.
After hearing demand across the country for its cuisine on social media, Abu Omar Halal set its sights on expanding nationally in 2020. Its first non-Texas locations opened in Florida, California and Oklahoma.
For more information, visit abuomarhalal.com.