ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Brisket Chili
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
5 pound brisket
2 onions, chopped
2 bell peppers, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 chipotle pepper, seeded and diced
1 teaspoon adobo sauce
1½ to 2 cups beef broth
Toppings: sour cream, chopped green onion, cheddar cheese
1. Combine cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub on brisket.
2. Place brisket into a slow cooker. Top with onions, bell peppers, garlic cloves and tomatoes.
3. Add chipotle pepper and teaspoon of adobo sauce from the can or jar with the peppers.
4. Pour 1½ cups beef broth over everything.
5. Cook covered over low heat for 8 to 10 hours.
6. Shred the beef and stir to incorporate. Add more broth if needed.
7. Serve topped with sour cream, chopped green onions and grated cheddar cheese.