Brisket Chili

Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

5 pound brisket

2 onions, chopped

2 bell peppers, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 chipotle pepper, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon adobo sauce

1½ to 2 cups beef broth

Toppings: sour cream, chopped green onion, cheddar cheese

1. Combine cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub on brisket.

2. Place brisket into a slow cooker. Top with onions, bell peppers, garlic cloves and tomatoes.

3. Add chipotle pepper and teaspoon of adobo sauce from the can or jar with the peppers.

4. Pour 1½ cups beef broth over everything.

5. Cook covered over low heat for 8 to 10 hours.

6. Shred the beef and stir to incorporate. Add more broth if needed.

7. Serve topped with sour cream, chopped green onions and grated cheddar cheese.

