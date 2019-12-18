As 2019 comes to a close, we are bringing you the last of our favorite recipes from food columnist Holly Clegg, who died Nov. 1.
Holly loved the holidays, gathering friends and family close for a good time.
Today's recipes are ones we know your family will love, and they also make wonderful gifts.
Holly's White Chocolate Blueberry Bundt Cake is a beauty to behold.
Holly said she started making it to bring as gifts and was soon getting requests for it year after year.
Layers of bright flavor from the bursting blueberries, rich white chocolate and a mouthwatering Almond Glaze make this a truly showstopper dessert or gift.
Another delectable recipe Holly shared is for Spiced Walnuts.
"There’s something about the toasty, heated flavors of these nutty bites that add to the festive holiday season," Holly said about this recipe.
Always thinking about health, she said the walnuts are rich in heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids.
That touch of heat and touch of sweet are sure to please.
If walnuts are not to your liking, swap them out with pecans or other nuts.
Toast the nuts in the oven, then add the final ingredients to a pot for a quick stir on the stove.
In no time, you'll be wrapping these nuts up as gifts, serving them at a party or even tossing them into a salad.
For gifts, Holly filled plastic bags or glass jars with the nuts and tied on a festive bow. The final product: impressive, easy and delicious.
What more could you want especially over the busy holiday season?