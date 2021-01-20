Shrimp Étouffée
Makes 2 large or 4 smaller servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon flour
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend
Juice of ½ lemon
1. In a heavy cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat.
2. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Saute until tender.
3. Add flour and stir until blended. Add tomato paste.
4. Add shrimp. Season with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning blend.
5. Reduce heat to low and cook for about 8-10 minutes.
6. Squeeze lemon juice over the shrimp.
7. Serve hot over rice, risotto, cauliflower rice or pasta.
Cauliflower Rice
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ head of cauliflower
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon parsley, minced
1. Cut cauliflower into chunks then place in a food processor. Pulse until evenly minced.
2. Heat olive oil and butter in a deep skillet over medium heat until butter is melted.
3. Add cauliflower to oil and butter and stir to coat.
4. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cook about 5 minutes.
5. Stir in minced parsley.
6. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer covered for another 5 minutes.
7. Serve immediately alone or in place of rice.