Tis the season for crawfish and king cake -- why not combine them?
This Crawfish King Cake recipe. which was adapted by the late Holly Clegg, does just that. It uses reduced-fat crescent rolls, has a combination creamy and crawfish filling and is topped with Parmesan cheese in Mardi Gras colors. This time of year, Crawfish King Cake ticks all the Louisiana boxes.
Editor's note: This recipe was originally published Feb. 10, 2021.
Louisiana Crawfish King Cake
Makes 14 servings. Recipe adapted by Holly Clegg from her "Gulf Coast Favorites" cookbook.
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped red or green bell pepper
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup Louisiana crawfish tails, drained and rinsed
⅓ cup chopped green onion
3 tablespoons reduced-fat cream cheese
2 (8-ounce) cans reduced-fat crescent rolls
Topping
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Line a 10-inch round pizza pan with foil then coat with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion, red pepper and garlic until tender. Add crawfish, green onion and cream cheese, stirring until creamy. Remove from heat.
3. Separate crescent rolls at perforations into 16 slices. Place slices around prepared pan with points in the center. About halfway down from points, press seams together.
4. Spread crawfish mixture on dough in the center where seams have been pressed together. Fold dough points over filling, then fold bottom of triangle over points forming circular roll like king cake.
5. Bake about 20–25 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with Mardi Gras Topping (below).
Mardi Gras Topping
6 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Yellow, green, red and blue food coloring
1. Divide cheese into three small bowls. Add a few drops of yellow food coloring to one bowl and a few drops of green food coloring to the next. In the last bowl, add equal amounts of red and blue food coloring; mix to make purple.
2. Sprinkle cheese over baked king cake. Return to oven 1-2 minutes or until cheese melted.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 136, calories from fat 46%, fat 7g, saturated fat 2g, cholesterol 26mg, sodium 317mg, carbohydrate 15g, dietary fiber 0g, sugars 3g, protein 6g. Dietary Exchanges: 1 starch, ½ lean meat, 1 fat