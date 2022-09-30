Combo plate, Serop's Express
You can't throw a falafel in this town without hitting an excellent Greek and Lebanese restaurant, so picking just one is difficult. But this is my go-to comfort food after a particularly stressful day at work.
Serop's Express has a smorgasbord of side options, but my favorites are the tomato, onion and cucumber salad and the pasta salad. The vinegary, crunchy vegetables balance the savory shawarma, and the creamy pasta's a perfect complement to the ludicrously tender gyros.
The portions are generous enough that you get two hearty meals out of it, and it doesn't suffer at all from being refrigerated.
Serop's Express has locations on College Drive, Coursey Boulevard, Main Street, Highland Road, Jefferson Highway and Perkins Road. Hours vary by location. -Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor.
A homemade charcuterie with pumpkin accents, Trader Joe's
There's no shortage of pumpkin and fall treats in the grocery stores these days. A charcuterie board is the perfect way to indulge.
We combined several snacks from Trader Joe's for this board: pumpkin and cranberry crisps, a goat cheese log, Unexpected Cheddar spread, pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds, roasted pecans, cashew butter cashews and pumpkin spice espresso beans.
You can definitely taste the hint of pumpkin in the crisps, which paired perfectly with the soft goat cheese. The pumpkin seeds and espresso beans added more fall flavors to the spread without being overwhelming.
Trader Joe's, 3535 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, La. 70808. (225) 382-0588.
Trader Joe's is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. (Emma Discher, staff writer.)
Spinach and artichoke dip, The Chimes Restaurant and Taproom
Meeting new or old friends can lead one to desire to eat something familiar. Something good no matter who is making it or what day it is. So when my friend suggested getting the spinach and artichoke dip at the Chimes Restaurant and Taproom, I knew at least it would taste like every other spinach and artichoke dip I had had before.
Little did I know how much more improved the dish could be with pasta involved. The pile of bowtie pasta was at first intimidating at first, as I tried to guess what I was about to experience. After the first bite, it was hard to stop returning for the well-seasoned bowtie pasta noodles to dip into the ever-familiar dip.
Plus, Chimes gave us the perfect dip-to-pasta ratio. So when my friends and I finished scraping the bowl nearly clean with our pasta sponges, only one corner of a pasta noodle remained.
The Chimes Restaurant and Taproom has locations on Highland Road and Coursey Boulevard. Hours vary by location. (Chelsea Shannon, digital content editor)
Nut and Honey wrap, Roly Poly
I decided to be a bit of a tourist and visit the Old State Capitol for the first time. After walking around the building, slowly taking in Louisiana's history, I was craving something sweet but savory. So I walked over to Roly Poly down the street.
After perusing its extensive menu of sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads, I settled on the Nut and Honey wrap. The flavors and textures varied from spicy from the honey mustard, sweet from the cranberry and crunchy from the walnuts and cashews. I enjoyed each flavor surprise with every bite as I ate the wrap on a bench near the Shaw Center for the Arts.
This wrap was a great light lunch to keep me going to the next destination on my tour of the city.
Roly Poly has locations on North Boulevard and Coursey Boulevard. Hours vary by location. (Chelsea Shannon, digital content editor)