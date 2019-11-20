“The New Way to Cake: Simple Recipes with Exceptional Flavor” by Benjamina Ebuehi, Page Street Publishing Co., 159 pages paperback, $21.99
Fans of "The Great British Baking Show" (known as "The Great British Bake Off" in England) will want to get “The New Way to Cake: Simple Recipes with Exceptional Flavor.”
The cookbook is by Benjamina Ebuehi, a quarterfinalist in 2016 who impressed the judges with her creative flavors.
Ebuehi grew up in London in a Nigerian family filled with good cooks who prepared savory dishes with bold flavors, she writes in her cookbook’s introduction. But, when it came to making desserts, she was on her own and began experimenting at an early age. She says her creative flavors were influenced by “the cultural melting pot of London.”
While she enjoys coming up with ideas for breads and pastries, baking cakes gives her the most satisfaction.
“You can’t go wrong with cake,” she writes. “There’s nothing quite like generously slicing up a homemade cake … ” And, she especially likes creating cakes with what she calls “modern, creative flavors."
Ebuehi writes she believes in focusing on the ingredients and prefers simple cakes with minimal decoration.
In her cookbook, she offers tips for baking cakes at home before getting into the book’s six recipe chapters: Nuts & Caramel, Spices, Chocolate, Citrus, Floral and Fruit.
The 60 easy-to-make recipes range from Apple Cake with Sage Caramel to Summer Berry Cake. In between are such inventive recipes as Chocolate, Rye & Passionfruit Cake, Cardamom Tres Leches, Blood Orange & Olive Oil Upside-Down Cake, and the Yemeni spice blend-infused Hawaij Coffee Cake. Each recipe is illustrated with a pretty, full-color photograph by Holly Wulff Petersen.
“The New Way to Cake” is attractively designed, but readers might find the book’s type too light for comfortable reading. However, readers are sure to find recipes they will want to try.