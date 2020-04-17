Those of us of a certain age remember Zero candy bars. They're still around, but harder to find than they used to be.
For the unfamiliar, this candy bar is a combination of caramel, peanut and almond nougat covered with a layer of white chocolate fudge. And it is oh-so-good.
Beth Colvin came up with this recipe for her dad, a real fan of the candy bar.
Zero Bar Cookies
Makes about 2 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 cup butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½ teaspoons almond extract
2 eggs
2½ cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
2 cups white chocolate chips
1½ cups lightly salted, roasted peanuts, chopped
1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugars. Add the vanilla and almond extract, then two eggs. Mix well.
2. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add in portions to the butter mixture, mixing well between each addition. Mix in the chips and peanuts.
3. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto a baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake in a 375 F oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden brown.
4. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 to 10 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack.