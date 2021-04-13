The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society will host its first Spring Fete from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at Houmas House and Gardens, 40136 La. 942, Darrow.
The event will feature tastings of both domestic and international wines, local craft beers and tapas-style bites prepared by 10 participating restaurants.
The Epicurean Society is adding Spring Fete as an annual event to its calendar, which also includes Crawfete, the annual kick-off to crawfish season; the Fête Rouge award dinner and chefs’ competition in the summer; and wine event Fête du Vin in the fall. This year's Crawfete has been postponed to 2022.
Money from these events benefits local charities fighting childhood obesity.
Dress is casual. Tickets are $85-$125 by visiting bresbr.org/Spring-Fte.