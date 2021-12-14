Tyricia Clark admits her confidence level was low when she stepped onto the set for Netflix's "School of Chocolate."
The Baton Rouge native had graduated from the Louisiana Culinary Institute and worked in the food industry in several states, but, staring down her seven competitors, those first few days was a little intimidating.
While Clark can't tell us how she fared on "School of Chocolate," which was filmed in 2020 but just now streaming on Netflix, she did say she is happy with the results and her confidence has soared.
So much so that she's opened in Baton Rouge her own business, T Cakes.
"I've mostly been doing pop-ups, but I'm hoping to open a brick and mortar store within six months to a year," she said.
On the show, Clark and the other contestants study the art of chocolate under the supervision of famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon. Over the course of eight episodes, contestants learn skills that elevate their pastry knowledge through challenges meant to stretch their imaginations. No one is kicked out of the competition.
In the end, Guichon names one of the contestants "Best in Class," awarding the winner $50,000 dollars to start a small business.
Clark said the show's casting directors discovered her through her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.
Her path to baking started at Lee High School (now Liberty High) where, as captain of the dance team, she often brought cupcakes to school to lift her team's spirits. From there, she spent time at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette but came back to Baton Rouge and began working at a veterinary clinic. After she was laid off, Clark enrolled in and graduated from the LCI, where she focused on baking and pastry.
From there, she worked as a line cook at hotels in West Virginia; Austin, Texas; and Chicago before returning to Baton Rouge.
Jim Engster can't tell you what Brian Kelly ordered for breakfast, but he did learn this about the LSU coach
She was still working in Chicago when she was cast for the Netflix show.
Clark has watched a few episodes, but said she never thought of herself as a celebrity. That is, until fans asked her to pose with her for photos at her Saturday pop-ups at Electric Depot.
"I was just sitting there, and they walked up and said, 'Oh my God, you're the girl from 'School of Chocolate,'" Clark said. "They were really excited, and it was just really cool. I called one of the guys from the show afterward, and he just freaked out. It was really funny."
In addition to pop-up shops, Clark's cakes, pies, cheesecakes and old-fashioned teacakes (like her grandmother used to make) are available at tcakescatering.com.
She's planning on doing more with chocolate, especially around Valentine's Day.
And as she looks back on her "School of Chocolate" experience, she is grateful for the experience.
"Chef Amaury is amazing," Clark said. "He really wanted us to learn, so he was very hands-on. He was very concerned about the concerns that we had, and he reassured us whenever we had doubts to try and get to be more comfortable so that we could succeed in the best way possible.
"He still talks to us, and that's mind blowing to me, but it's not, because his concern is very deep and he wants us all to succeed."