- A new art gallery, Cynthia Nicholas Fine Art at Studio De Chene, 7520 Perkins Road, is featuring work by Jovann Armstrong, Harriet Blum, Anne Crawford, Betty Efferson, Bill Guion, Marla Hoppenstedt, Charles Smith, Ann Warner and Laure Williamson. (225) 726-7558 or studiochene.com.
- FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road, is showing "Paulo Steven Diniz: Carnaval Time" through April 11, featuring Diniz's photographs of New Orleans' Mardi Gras krewes. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (225) 769-0582 or fwgallery.net.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Fox on the Fairway," opening Feb. 28 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $26 and $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Kelwood Contemporary Art, 8202 Kelwood Ave., will host a gallery talk by artists Denise Weaver Ross, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jacqueline Madara-Campbell, of Houston, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 1 in conjunction with its exhibit, "Finding Your Voice in America Today," featuring 40 artists voicing commentary on America today. Gallery tours also are available for groups. (225) 267-7358.
- The LSU Museum of Art will host a performance by the Constantinides New Music Ensemble and a Figure Drawing with Model class during Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 1. The ensemble will perform at 2 p.m., which will be followed by the class at 3 p.m. Admission is free. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections" on March 5 to commemorate its opening 15 years ago. The exhibit will feature works from nine private collections. The show runs through June 14. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert series performance featuring Trisha Yearwood with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. March 7 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Tickets are $37-$175. There is also a pre-concert gala at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. ticketmaster.com.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Head Trip," opening March 7 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $22. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
- Registration is open for the Pointe Coupee Historical Society's bus trip on March 7 to The Historic New Orleans Collection with author and photographer Richard Sexton, where participants will see the exhibit of Sexton's photos, "Enigmatic Stream: Industrial Landscapes of the Lower Mississippi River." bontempstix.com/events/bus-tour-historic-new-orleans-collection.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "Annie," opening March 27 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30 and $20 for children, students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more that purchase tickets in advance. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a curator-led gallery tour of "Robert C. Tannen: Box City" at 6 p.m. March 4. Curator of Exhibitions Ben Hickey also will do a walk-through of the museum's other exhibitions. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "The Music Man," opening March 12 at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Tickets are $20 and available March 1 online at brownpapertickets.com, or at Delaune’s Pharmacy, The Daily Iberian and Allain’s Jewelry. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door. (337) 256-9962 or ipaltheater.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
