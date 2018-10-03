ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Eggplant and Tomato with Goat Cheese
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup buttermilk
1 egg
1 medium eggplant
1 cup panko or plain breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon Italian blend seasoning
½ cup olive oil
1 or 2 medium tomatoes
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
4 ounces goat cheese, softened
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
1. In a shallow bowl, beat together buttermilk and egg.
2. Slice eggplant into rounds ½-inch thick. Place eggplant in the buttermilk mixture and soak for at least 30 minutes up to overnight.
3. In another shallow bowl, mix the Italian blend with the panko breadcrumbs.
4. Heat oil in a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Dredge eggplant in panko to coat.
5. Cook eggplant until browned, about 2-3 minutes per side, then place on a baking pan lined with parchment paper.
6. Heat oven to 425 F. Slice tomatoes about ¼-inch thick and place on top of eggplant. Season with salt and pepper.
7. Roast in oven for 10 minutes.
8. Spread goat cheese on top of tomatoes and return to oven for another 10 minutes.
9. Place on serving dish. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and garnish with fresh oregano leaves. Serve immediately.