ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate-Pecan Toffee Bars
Makes about 6 dozen cookies. Recipe is from “Fresh Tastes from a Well-Seasoned Kitchen” by Lee Clayton Roper (Southwestern Publishing Group).
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
8 ounces milk chocolate (such as Hershey brand), broken into pieces
½ cup chopped roasted pecans
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 15-by-10-inch rimmed baking sheet.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until well mixed and light in color. With the mixer running, add the egg yolk and vanilla; beat until blended. Add the salt and flour and beat just until blended. Spread in prepared pan and top with a piece of waxed paper. Push down on the paper to spread the dough evenly in the pan. Remove the paper and bake for 20 minutes.
3. In a small glass bowl, melt chocolate using the microwave oven (do not overheat or it can turn white). Remove cookie base from oven and immediately spread chocolate over top. Sprinkle with chopped pecans, pressing down lightly to make sure they adhere to the chocolate. Let cool until the chocolate hardens (I put it in the refrigerator). Cut into bars and serve.