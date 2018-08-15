ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Caramel
Makes 2 to 3 half-pints. Recipe excerpted from “Canning in the Modern Kitchen.”
“It can be anything from a sundae topping to a filler in cakes or pies. To use after freezing, thaw overnight in the refrigerator or heat gently on the stovetop.”
2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1. Have your sterilized jars or plastic containers ready. In a medium stainless steel pot over medium-high heat, combine the sugar, cream, butter, vanilla and salt, stirring gently with a whisk. The sugar will bubble up and cook down. After the bubbles have cooked down about 5 minutes, stir until the sauce is as thick as you want and remove from the heat.
2. Spoon into containers and use immediately, store in the fridge for a few days, or put away in the freezer. Leave ½-inch of headspace if freezing.