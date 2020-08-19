When we have a little time on the weekends, we love to cook up a batch of fluffy pancakes.
Pancakes are like a blank canvas, and, while blueberries are our go-to add-in, you can add chocolate chips, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, sliced bananas or raspberries. You need about 1 tablespoon of toppings per pancake, and this recipe makes eight.
And you can really let your inner artist shine with the toppings — everything from maple syrup and honey to confectioners' sugar, cinnamon sugar, fresh fruit or just a big old pat of softened butter.
Blueberry Pancakes
Makes 8 pancakes.
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Vegetable oil spray
8 tablespoons (about ½ cup ) of blueberries
1. In medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In small bowl, whisk milk, egg, oil and vanilla until well combined.
2. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and stir gently with rubber spatula until just combined (batter should remain lumpy). Let batter sit for 10 minutes before cooking.
3. Spray 12-inch nonstick skillet with vegetable oil spray and heat over medium heat until hot, about 1 minute.
4. Pour about ¼ cup batter into skillet per pancake, leaving space between mounds of batter so they cook up separate from one another.
5. Sprinkle each pancake with 1 tablespoon blueberries. Cook until bubbles on surface begin to pop, 2 to 3 minutes.
6. Flip pancakes and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer pancakes to plate. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with favorite toppings.