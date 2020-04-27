TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Beets and Green Beans
Makes 2 to 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups beets, quartered
2 cups green beans, halved
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
2. Spread beets and green beans onto the pan.
3. Drizzle with olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
4. Roast for 20 minutes or until beets are tender. Stir every 10 minutes.
5. Sprinkle thyme leaves on top just before serving. Serve warm.
TESTED RECIPE
Swiss Chard with Garlic
Makes 2 to 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 bunch Swiss chard, washed
1 cup water
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, sliced
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Separate the stalk sections from the leaves. Cut chard into strips.
2. In a large saucepan over high heat, bring the water and salt to a boil. Cook the stalks for 2 minutes.
3. Add the leaves and cook about 5 minutes or until wilted and the stalks are tender. Drain.
4. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; add garlic and cook until fragrant.
5. Add the drained chard, cook and stir for 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.