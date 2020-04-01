Farmers markets are doing their best to stay in business, and one way is with drive-thru service.
I am pleased to report that my first drive-thru trip went as smooth as butter. I preordered and prepaid when I could and just zipped through with minimal contact with anyone outside my car. The only problem: I had minimal contact with anyone outside my car.
Even though I’m thankful the organizers of our local farmers markets quickly adapted to our current environment and are still providing fresh Louisiana foods, I sure did miss hugs with friends and shaking the hands that feed me. I couldn't even wave to a lot of my farming friends. Many had to stay home because they have a high risk of harm should they contract the coronavirus.
Using the contact information the market organizers provided, on the night before Saturday's market, I sent orders for a “grab-and-go” box with a variety of produce and a pint of shiitake mushrooms.
My grab box included turnips, mustard greens, spinach and strawberries. I used the turnips and mustard greens in a recipe I hadn’t made in years — so old it’s new again — Cajun minestrone. It made a hearty supper on the porch. I’d forgotten how good this soup is.
The spinach and mushrooms went into a delicious quiche my husband and I enjoyed for Sunday lunch.
Hopefully one day soon, things will be as they were, and we Louisianians can do what we do best — meet and greet and eat together.
Until then, I’m thankful I can still get some fresh, seasonal food to nourish our stomachs and our souls. I’m thankful for the ingenuity of our farmers market organizers and those across the country to make sure we can all safely access farm-raised food.