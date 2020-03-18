TESTED RECIPE
Bourbon Mushroom Chicken
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon sage
¼ cup unsalted butter
¼ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
8 chicken leg quarters, separated
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups mushrooms, chopped
2 cups chicken broth
4 ounces bourbon
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper and sage.
3. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Rub each piece with seasoning mix.
4. Melt butter with olive oil in a large Dutch oven or skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic until fragrant.
5. Add chicken to the pot. Sprinkle half of the flour over the top. Cook 5 minutes.
6. Turn chicken and sprinkle remaining flour on top and cook an additional 5 minutes.
7. Add mushrooms on top. Pour in broth and bourbon.
8. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes until the chicken reaches 165 F when tested with a meat thermometer.
9. Serve warm with mushroom sauce from the pot.
TESTED RECIPE
Green Garlic Risotto
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 stalks green garlic, minced
1 cup Arborio rice
2 cups chicken broth
1 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1. Saute garlic in butter over medium heat.
2. Stir in Arborio rice to coat.
3. Stir in broth, one cup at a time, allowing rice to absorb the liquid between each addition. Stir constantly throughout the cooking process.
4. Stir in evaporated milk. Season with salt and pepper. Add thyme.
5. Serve warm.