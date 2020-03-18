TESTED RECIPE

Bourbon Mushroom Chicken

Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon sage

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 chicken leg quarters, separated

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups mushrooms, chopped

2 cups chicken broth

4 ounces bourbon

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1. Heat oven to 375 F.

2. In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper and sage.

3. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Rub each piece with seasoning mix.

4. Melt butter with olive oil in a large Dutch oven or skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic until fragrant.

5. Add chicken to the pot. Sprinkle half of the flour over the top. Cook 5 minutes.

6. Turn chicken and sprinkle remaining flour on top and cook an additional 5 minutes.

7. Add mushrooms on top. Pour in broth and bourbon.

8. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes until the chicken reaches 165 F when tested with a meat thermometer.

9. Serve warm with mushroom sauce from the pot.

Green Garlic Risotto

Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 stalks green garlic, minced

1 cup Arborio rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup evaporated milk

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1. Saute garlic in butter over medium heat.

2. Stir in Arborio rice to coat.

3. Stir in broth, one cup at a time, allowing rice to absorb the liquid between each addition. Stir constantly throughout the cooking process.

4. Stir in evaporated milk. Season with salt and pepper. Add thyme.

5. Serve warm.

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. Contact her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

 

