In September, Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewing scored a gold medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado. The brewery’s Voodoo pale ale beat out 131 other entries in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category, making it the first Louisiana beer to win a gold medal at the beer festival.
On Tap recently caught up with Tin Roof’s new head brewer, Nick Soulias, for the first in an occasional series of interviews with Louisiana brewers. Soulias joined Tin Roof almost a year ago, bringing a wealth of experience from his work at multiple breweries on the West Coast. The 34-year-old from Southern California has made a name for himself in a short time and now heads Tin Roof’s brewing operations.
During our conversation, Soulias talked about his experience at the Great American Beer Festival, how he ended up in Baton Rouge and what’s in store for the brewery's future. An edited version of the interview follows.
How did you get into the brewing industry?
Nick Soulias: Sort of by accident. I wasn’t looking for a job in this industry at the time. I had been working as a bike wrench in Carlsbad, California, but was not working at the time. A friend of mine called me one morning and asked if I could help out on the packaging line at a local brewery in San Marcos. That was Port Brewing Co./The Lost Abbey. Long story short, I stayed there full time after that for about three years before moving to Bend, Oregon, to try and carve out a career in fermentation.
You came to Tin Roof Brewing in fall 2017 after stints at GoodLife Brewing and Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. How did you end up in Baton Rouge?
My résumé was up on a couple of pro brewing websites, and I’d send résumés out to breweries that I was interested in a couple times a month. Being born and raised on the West Coast, I had really never thought about living in the South, but I was getting a lot of response from states in the South and East. Michael Till (Tin Roof head brewer at the time) interviewed me over the phone in August, and I came down at the end of the month to meet everyone at the brewery. The crew then — and now — was very diverse, from different backgrounds in the industry and life in general.
What really caught my interest about Tin Roof was the eye on quality control and the direction the brewery wanted to go. More than that was the culture at the brewery and how welcoming everyone in the company was, personally, as well as to new ideas. So I moved down and started with Tin Roof early last October.
You were recently promoted to head brewer. What's that experience been like so far?
It’s work, but this is the kind of work I feel like I thrive in. I’m fortunate to be with a learning brewery that genuinely cares about the people working there. We also have a very “new to this kinda work” team in the brewhouse, so there are very fresh eyes on everything.
What's the hardest part about your job? And what is the most rewarding part?
Spinning four plates at once. Keeping all parts between raw materials, recipe design and what’s in your glass flowing smoothly. The most rewarding part would have to be seeing that I can spin those plates and win a GABF gold while doing it.
Obviously, the gold medal at Great American Beer Festival had to be extremely rewarding. How big a surprise was that, and what were things like in the aftermath?
We entered four categories for Tin Roof’s first Great American Beer Festival, and I did feel pretty good about medaling in one of them. We had put some real love and thought into Voodoo of late, but with so many good examples of juicy and hazy pale, I didn’t really think it was going to be that one. Cerebral Brewing was our first stop after the ceremony. They were so welcoming and happy for us. They also had some amazing beer pouring.
It seems like you and CEO Jacob Talley have a pretty good idea on the direction of Tin Roof. Tell me about where you see things headed in the future.
I think the idea for us is to stay fluid and, in that, relevant in today’s craft beer market. With so much talent out there right now and the collective of knowledge growing, I think it’s a really exciting time to be brewing. Palates and trends are changing, and people seem eager to try new things. So, we’re going to try to stay with or ahead of those changes and keep exploring.
Tin Roof recently added several 10 barrel fermenters for small-batch beers. What kind of crazy plans do you have in the works?
We plan to have monthly tap room releases in 2019. This will include a six-part (every other month) hop-forward series, as well as some more experimental beers probably exploring more with the tart and yeast side of things.
A quick look around the brewery and someone can spot a number of oak barrels, presumably all filled with beer of some sort. Will we start to see more barrel-aged beers soon?
That’s the plan. We’ve recently traded with Cane Land Distilling, wash for barrels. Back in April, we brewed a base beer for an Irish whiskey that Cane Land distilled and is now aging in American oak barrels. In trade, we got 10 Cognac barrels. Most of those are holding a Wee Heavy that is lagering away. We plan to release that for our anniversary in mid-November. We’ll be doing another similar trade in the next couple of months where distiller Dean Vosloh and I will brew a base for a bourbon whiskey in trade for wine barrels.
If you were to create your perfect six pack of different beers not from Tin Roof, what would they be?
Pivo Pils from Firestone Walker; Port Brewing’s High Tide Fresh Hop IPA; Seizoen Bretta from Logsdon Farmhouse Ales; French Pils from Tahoe Mountain Brewing; Russian River’s Blind Pig IPA; and Old German from Pittsburgh Brewing Co.
Tin Roof Brewing is located at 1624 Wyoming St. in Baton Rouge. For more information, go to tinroofbeer.com.
Follow Brenton Day on Twitter, @TheAleRunner.