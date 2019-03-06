ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Seasonal Shepherd’s Pie
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fresh, lean ground beef
1 cup carrots, chopped
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups shiitake mushrooms, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Brown beef in a heavy 8- to 10-inch ovenproof skillet. Drain and set aside.
2. In same skillet, sauté carrots, onion, bell pepper and mushroom in olive oil over medium heat until carrots are tender, about 10-12 minutes.
3. Return beef to skillet and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle in flour and stir.
4. Stir in cream and minced parsley and continue to cook together 10 minutes.
5. Remove from heat and top with mashed potatoes (recipe below).
6. Bake for 30 minutes then brown potatoes under broiler for 3 minutes. Serve hot.
Mashed Potatoes
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
2 pounds small red new potatoes
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
¾ cup evaporated milk (more if needed)
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1. Bring water in a medium stock pot to a boil.
2. Peel potatoes and cut in chunks.
3. Boil potatoes about 15–20 minutes or until tender.
4. Drain potatoes and return to pot or place in a mixing bowl.
5. Add butter and stir until melted.
6. Mash potatoes with a potato masher and add salt and pepper.
7. Pour in the evaporated milk then whip the potatoes with a mixer until creamy and fluffy.
8. Stir in parsley. Top Shepherd's Pie or serve as a side dish.