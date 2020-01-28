Wingamania preview
Wingamania is fast approaching. OK, that festival dedicated to chicken wings isn't until March 5, but Soji wants to wet your whistle.
The modern Asian restaurant at 5050 Government St. is holding a Pre-Wingamania Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, where it will be selling wings and rolls at 50% off.
The restaurant will feature a “MBP Soji Roll” with avocado, salmon, tempura asparagus, spicy kani salad, jalapeños and eel sauce with proceeds from every roll sold benefiting the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Wingamania is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 5 at Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St.
For more information about Soji's party, call (225) 300-4448 or visit eatsoji.com.
Heading downtown
In February, Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts & Bowls is relocating from Essen Lane to the IBM Building, 555 Lafayette St.
The downtown space will be bigger and will serve hand-prepared meals for breakfast and lunch and offer take out, downtown bike delivery, catering and a new app to make ordering easy.
The menu includes bowls, brioche bun or biscuit sandwiches and a unique creation — the bonut, a cross between a biscuit and a doughnut.
Batch 13 also will offer craft coffee and will partner with Noni’s Kitchen, JayD’s and Swamp Dragon.
The restaurant will be open seven days. For more information, visit eatbatch13.com.
Bring your best gumbo
Registration is open for teams to compete in the Red Stick Roux Rally Gumbo Cook-Off, which is being held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the Baton Rouge City Hall Plaza.
Entry fees are $150 for noncommercial teams and $500 for business teams with all proceeds benefiting Youth Oasis, which provides emergency shelter and support services to runaway, abandoned and homeless youth in the Baton Rouge area.
Competition categories are chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood gumbo and Cajun combo gumbo. Each team is required to cook a minimum of 8 to 10 gallons of gumbo with all gumbo to be turned in for judging at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
For more information, call (225) 202-2994, email AngelaKing2016@yahoo.com or visit RouxRally.com.
Make your own sushi
Learn how to make your own sushi at a class being offered by Tsunami in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The class runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The chef will give a brief history of sushi, then talk about recipes and skill levels. After that, you'll make your own roll, nibble a little, make a sake toast and leave with Tsunami swag.
Cost is $50. Call (225) 346-5100 or visit servingsushi.com.
Wild game, anyone?
The 20th annual Dream Day Foundation Wild Game Cookout will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the outside pavilion next to Sandy's Daiquiris, 12873 U.S. 190, Erwinville. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
The event will include live entertainment and both live and silent auctions.
For more information, call (225) 937-0514 or (225) 235-2537.
Always room for more
LIT Pizza is now open in Brusly.
The new restaurant is at 447 Oak Plaza Blvd. (just off La. 1 south next to Walk-On's). LIT crafts pizzas to order and blast fires them in the oven.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 454-6797 or visit lit.pizza.
Change of ownership
The Green House Salad Co., a Lake Charles business that operates a salad restaurant in Baton Rouge, has acquired The Salad Shop at 3617 Perkins Road.
The Salad Shop opened in October 2013 in the Acadian/Perkins Plaza selling salads and wraps that can be customized with dozens of greens and toppings. At one point, there was a second location on Coursey Boulevard, but it recently closed.
The Green House Salad Co. already has a location in Baton Rouge at 7731 Perkins, about 3.5 miles from The Salad Shop. The company also has a location in Shreveport.
Lush is back
Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 La. 44, Gonzales, has rereleased its brew, Lush: Beauty Behind the Madness.
The brewery's Imperial Berliner, fruited with strawberry, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry purée, is back for the first time since Gilla opened in 2019.
For more information, visit gillabrewingco.com.