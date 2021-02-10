While Mardi Gras parades have been replaced with “Yardi Gras” house floats, king cakes have remained constant.
Many have embraced a quarantined carnival by making their own Mardi Gras King Cake at home.
Now, Maria Do, Baton Rouge recipe developer and food blogger behind Murmurs of Ricotta, is sharing her award-winning homemade King Cake on her site. Do's recipe is inspired by her hometown bakery Dong Phuong in New Orleans, which has already sold out of its famous king cakes for the entire 2021 season.
Do's recipe makes a fluffy and moist overnight brioche dough with cream cheese icing that has gained popularity by home bakers in Louisiana and across the country this year.
To get the full recipe, visit: murmursofricotta.com/king-cake.
Baton Rouge-based Murmurs of Ricotta is a food blog that empowers home cooks to make the best homemade food of their lives. Maria Do, creator of Murmurs, shares delicious recipes inspired by her Vietnamese, French, and New Orleanian roots.
