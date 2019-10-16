Fall is a great time to visit your local farmers market. The tables and booths are just brimming with produce, proteins and fresh new faces.
The U.S.Department of Agriculture reports that family farms account for almost 96% of the 2-plus million farms in the country today. And the number of family farms has grown by 4%, which is exciting news after decades of decline.
You can see the proof of this growth in markets across Louisiana, which always seems to be welcoming new farms and farm families to the table.
I’m excited to have more choices in what and where to buy when we visit our farmers market. I hope this growth is the beginning of a long, steady trend.
This week I scooped up zucchini, okra and satsumas and turned them into meals that will nourish my family and help keep farm families strong across south Louisiana.