This recipe calls for jasmine rice, which is named after the sweet-smelling flower.
Jasmine rice is a long grain rice with a buttery scent and just a subtle floral aroma. It's native to Thailand, but also is grown in the U.S.
Add some crunchy vegetables and homemade peanut sauce, and this dish is just filled with flavor.
Thai Peanut Crunchy Rice Salad
Makes 4-6 servings.
1 cup jasmine rice
1½ cups frozen shelled edamame
3 cups red Cabbage, thinly sliced and chopped
1 red bell pepper
3 large carrots, peeled
2 scallions, sliced
Peanut Sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoon low-sodium tamari (or Soy Sauce)
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (or hot sauce)
2 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
1 garlic clove, minced
Finishing Touches
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
½ cup chopped cashews
1. Prepare rice and frozen edamame according to package instructions.
2. While rice cooks, chop all your veggies and put them in a large mixing bowl.
3. For peanut sauce, add all sauce ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together until smooth and creamy.
4. Once rice is cooked, fluff with a fork, and allow it to cool to room temperature.
5. Add cooled rice and edamame to the bowl with veggies. Pour peanut sauce over ingredients and toss well to combine.
6. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and cashews.