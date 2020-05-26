When you can't go to a performance of the Baton Rouge Symphony, the orchestra is bringing the performance to you, along with a meal.
Tickets are on sale for the @Home Concert Experience, an online concert and dinner, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 12 by the orchestra and Bistro Byronz.
The event will include six solo and duet performances by symphony members and meal delivery from the restaurant. The cost is $50 with proceeds split equally between the restaurant and the orchestra. Concert-only tickets are $25.
The deadline to order is noon June 5 at concerts.brso.org.
Bullfish keeps going
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen, 4001 Nicholson Drive, raised more than $84,000 — some $70,000 of that in just 72 hours — in a GoFundMe campaign so it can remain in operation.
Owner Jasmine Lombrage said the money has given the restaurant, which opened a year ago, breathing room to "ride out this storm."
The eatery offers a fusion of Caribbean and southern cuisine from The Bahamas, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Hispanic dishes.
The Vintage opens downtown
The Vintage, a New Orleans-based coffee and beignet shop, opened its Baton Rouge location at 333 Laurel St. on May 18.
The space was formerly home to the Magpie Cafe's downtown location, which closed last June.
In addition to coffee drinks and beignets, the restaurant offers sandwiches, charcuterie and cheese boards, wines and other drinks.
The Vintage is currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.
For more information, call (225) 444-5799 or visit thevintagebr.com.
California Pizza Kitchen reopens
The California Pizza Kitchen at Perkins Rowe shopping center is open again for takeout, curbside and delivery. The dining room remains closed at this time.
The restaurant has created a variety of family packs, along with fast meal kits you can make at home.
For details, visit cpk.com. To place an order, call (225) 766-3840.
Farmers market at Tanger
Tanger Outlets in Gonzales will host the Highway 621 Farmer's Market from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in June.
Locally-sourced goods at the market will include fruits and vegetables, farm eggs, artisan breads, honey, jams and jellies, pickled eggs, tamales, kettle corn, baked goods and specialty food items.
The market will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety procedures.
Also on June 6, a DJ and food trucks will be at Tanger from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit tngr.life/TANGERCLUB.
Torchy's
Torchy's Tacos on Nicholson Drive has pushed back its opening to August.
The Austin-based restaurant had hoped to open in April, but those plans were disrupted by the state's stay-at-home order, which shuttered restaurant dining rooms.
The restaurant will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space in the Nicholson Gateway development, a mix of student housing and retail built on the site of LSU's old Alex Box Stadium.