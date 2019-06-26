Rouj Creole, the new Perkins Rowe restaurant by the owners of City Pork and City Slice, is set to open Friday, June 28.

The restaurant by City Group Hospitality will focus on Creole cuisine but with an expanded scope to include dishes from countries that have influenced the Creole palate.

"It will be a restaurant where our guests can not only enjoy authentically rooted Creole cuisine," said City Group's Stephen Hightower, "but learn the history and food lineage behind the Creole cuisine that lives in south Louisiana and New Orleans today."

+3 Rouj Creole, new restaurant by City Pork owners, announces opening, executive chef, culinary focus City Group Hospitality, the restaurant group behind City Pork and City Slice, has found the chef to lead its upcoming Perkins Rowe restaurant.

Earlier this month, City Group announced that Rory Wingett would be the executive chef at Rouj Creole. Wingett was previously sous chef at City Pork Brasserie and Bar under chef Ryan André and most recently has been the chef de cuisine at Hollywood Casino's Celebrity Grill. The new restaurant's general manager will be Paul Bucari who has worked at Nino's Italian Restaurant, Bocage Racquet Club and other Baton Rouge institutions.

Rouj Creole is located in Perkins Rowe at 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100, the former site of Applebee's. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (225) 614-2400; roujcreole.com.