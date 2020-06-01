Saying it’s time to entirely reopen businesses, bar and restaurant owners said they are disappointed Louisiana will move into Phase II of a gradual reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve played by the rules for 2½ months,” said Mark Hodgkins, owner of The Texas Club, a longtime bar and country music venue off Florida Boulevard. “We’ve been shut down since March 15 and I don’t know how long we can last.”
Kevin Kimball, operations manager for Wayne Stabiler Companies, which operates six restaurants in Baton Rouge and Central, said the state needs to allow businesses to operate without the new limits on customers.
“The restaurants have done everything the state has asked us to do,” Kimball said. “They need to trust us that we can do things in a manner that allows us to open up our businesses so we can survive.”
Hodgkins said it’s not worthwhile to open The Texas Club at 25% capacity because there won’t be enough customers to bring in the concerts that are a staple of his business. Operating The Texas Club just as a bar doesn’t work financially, he said. “We’re a concert venue, first and foremost.”
It's unfair to make The Texas Club operate at 25% capacity, when many restaurants have bars and sell alcohol and can now operate at 50% occupancy, Hodgkins said. “This is not just about the 40 people we have that can’t go to work,” he said. “It goes down the line. We don’t have concerts; people aren’t going to get their hair cut before they go out, or have dinner before they come here.”
If people don’t feel safe and comfortable eating in a restaurant, they won’t go out, Kimball said. “There’s a section of the population that is ready to go out safely,” he said, “but we can’t let enough of them in to keep our restaurant viable.”