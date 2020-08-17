This frittata is a "what's in the fridge/pantry" kind of meal.
We usually have on hand cheese, bell peppers, potatoes and eggs, so — boom! — a frittata dinner in the making.
The secret to a fluffy frittata is to let it cook slowly. The top is finished in the broiler.
Chipotle chili powder is used in the recipe, but regular chili powder works just fine. While we used cheddar and Parsmesan, really, just about any kind of cheese will work.
You can add any vegetables you like and use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and cooking times.
The frittata freezes well, so you can double the recipe and have another meal ready to go.
Cheesy Frittata
Makes 2 servings. Recipe is by Linda Gassenheimer.
¾ pound red or yellow potatoes
2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
4 large eggs
½ cup reduced-fat shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat broiler. Wash (do not peel) potatoes and cut into ¼-to-½-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 5 minutes. Remove potatoes and sprinkle with the chipotle chili powder.
2. Heat the olive oil in a 6-to-7-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and red bell peppers. Saute 5 minutes.
3. While the vegetables saute, mix eggs and cheddar cheese together. Add the potatoes to the skillet and sprinkle the vegetables with salt and pepper to taste. Turn the heat to low and pour the egg mixture over the vegetables, stirring to cover all the vegetables. Let the frittata cook 7 to 8 minutes. The eggs should be thickened and the edges set.
4. Place the skillet under the broiler about 5 inches from the heat for a couple of minutes or until the runny parts are set. Remove from the broiler and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top. Run a spatula or knife around the edge to loosen the frittata. Slide it onto a serving plate and cut in half.