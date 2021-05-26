Thick and cheesy, this Turkey Cheeseburger Soup is delicious.
Yes, even with the ground turkey. But if you just can't stomach ground turkey, you can easily sub in ground meat.
Trying to eat a little healthier, we went for the turkey and liked it.
Also in a nod to healthier cooking, we used cauliflower to thicken the soup.
The cheese — low-fat is just fine — gives it a velvety goodness.
Cut the potatoes relatively small so you'll get a few pieces in every bite.
Enjoy — turkey and all.
Turkey Cheeseburger Soup
1 pound ground turkey
1 tablespoon butter
1 medium onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
3½ cups chicken broth
2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
¼ cauliflower, stem attached
1¾ cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
2 tablespoons green onions, for garnish
1. In a large Dutch oven or pot, brown turkey over medium-high heat, breaking it into small pieces as it cooks, 4-5 minutes. Drain the meat and transfer to a bowl.
2. In the same pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes.
3. Add flour, salt and pepper and cook stirring for about 1 minute.
4. Return turkey to pot and add broth, potatoes, Ro-tel tomatoes and cauliflower. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, 25-30 minutes.
5. Transfer 1 cup of liquid and the whole cauliflower to a blender (be careful, it's very hot), and blend until smooth.
6. Stir the puree into the soup, add cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Serve topped with green onions.