A whiskey tasting will be held on Sept. 20 in St. Francisville. 

Heirloom Cuisine and Greenwood Plantation will present a whiskey tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the plantation in St. Francisville.

The evening will showcase five different whiskeys, each paired with small plate/tapas style cuisine specifically chosen to bring out the best nuances of the spirit, according to a news release.

Dress is business/summer evening casual for the event, which will take place inside and outdoors at the plantation, 6838 Highland Road, St. Francisville.

Tickets are $55. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Caryn Roland, Heirloom Cuisine, (225) 784-0535, or email caryn@heirloomcuisine.com.

