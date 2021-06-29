Get the holiday weekend off to an early start with a special edition of "Hops and Harmonies," beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave.
The event will feature live music by Joel Cooper and Chuck P from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Focus Food will serve sliders from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, live music by Taylor Nauta begins at 1 p.m.
For more information, call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.com.
Ramen and music
Boru Ramen in Electric Depot, 1509 Government St., will have live music by Chris Ocmand at its Ramen + Music On the Patio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 3.
For more information, call (225) 283-1148 or visit boruramenbr.com.
Food prep workshop
The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will sponsor a food preparation workshop from 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at the Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The Green Stick Workshop: Summer in the Kitchen will feature the creation of a seasonal salad with homemade dressing and a surprise summer dessert.
Speakers for the event will include Gaye Sandoz, director of the AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, and chef Jason Gilfour, with members from FOODii serving as the presenting partners.
Registration is $35 at bit.ly/2SpXIzz. Space is limited and refunds will only be available until July 1.
The workshop will end with a final tasting and a Q&A session. For more information, email botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu or call (225) 763-3990.
Learn to make fruit wine
Registration is open for the five-session class, "How to Make Fruit Wine," beginning July 13 at LAHomebrew, 14141 Airline Highway.
Classes will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
From your choice of 10 fruits, these classes will teach you how to make your own batch of wine from start to finish, including a bottling class at the end. Classes are $40, with a limit of 10 people. Ingredients and equipment will cost extra.
To register, call (225) 773-9128 or visit lahomebrew.com.
Longtime restaurants close
After a decade in Baton Rouge, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at West Lee and Burbank drives has closed.
This was the only Louisiana location for Fuzzy's, a Texas-based chain that started in 2003 when it opened a restaurant near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Also, Omi, a restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Essen Lane, popular for its authentic Chinese dishes, is set to close.
The building at 7951 One Calais Ave. that houses Omi has been sold.
Waitr expands to New Roads
Waitr has launched in New Roads, making it the 49th Louisiana city covered by the app-based food delivery service.
Lafayette-based Waitr said deliveries started two weeks ago. To mark the occasion, the company is temporarily waiving delivery fees for customers in New Roads.
Waitr currently operates in more than 800 markets in the U.S., including the markets it added through the acquisitions of Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes. The company recently announced it will rebrand itself over the next 12 to 18 months, with a new name and logo.
For more information, visit waitrapp.com.
The mighty pig
Sign up now for the July Cooking Experience: The Mighty Pig at 6 p.m. July 20 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The Ruffino’s Cooking Experience is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from Ruffino's chef Cliff Wright.
Each month guests participate in a culinary experience that includes hand-selected wines and front-row seats to watch as the meal is prepared.
Tickets are $150. Visit shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-july-cooking-experience-the-mighty-pig.