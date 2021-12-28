Buy your tickets now for Burning With Bogan.
The annual steak and whiskey fundraiser for the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St., will be held there at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
The proceeds will be used for the museum's restoration and operation costs.
There will be indoor music and exhibits, along with food and a bartender serving tastings of selected whiskeys.
Seating will be both indoors and outdoors, and the menu includes homemade desserts.
Tickets are $45. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/burning-with-bogan-tickets-225453245727.
New Year's at Beausoleil
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, is accepting reservations for its New Year's Eve Dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
Ring in 2022 with a five-course dinner served alongside the restaurant's normal menu.
Cost is $100, excluding tax and gratuity. To get the details or make reservations, call (225) 926-1172 or visit beausoleilcoastal.com.
KitchenAid crash course
Registration is open for a KitchenAid Mixer Crash Course leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
If a KitchenAid mixer was under the tree, bring it and the attachments to class and see how easy it is to make a pasta meal.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso will show how to make delicious pasta dishes with vegetables and cheese. You must have a KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta and 5-Piece Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder attachments to take the class.
Tickets are $125. Visit lci.edu/store/KitchenAid-Mixer-Crash-Course-p421551257 for more information.
New Year's at Bon Temps
The Bon Temps Buffet at L'Auburge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., will be offering New Year's dining from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31. The buffet, which will include Maine lobsters, is $49.99.
The buffet also will offer New Year's Day lunch dining from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $26.95, and dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $35.99.
Diners must be age 21 or older to enter. Tax and gratuity are not included.
For more information, visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/bon-temps-buffet.
Cook with a cardiologist
Register now for the Cook with a Cardiologist class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
The class will be taught by interventional cardiologist Satish Gadi, of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.
Gadi is an advocate for heart-healthy diets and learning how to cook the foods that support heart health. He will cover his favorite recipes and tips for turning out delicious meals made from whole, nutritionally-dense ingredients.
The class costs $90. Learn more at redstickspice.com/products/cook-with-a-cardiologist.