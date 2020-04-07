There are so many great restaurants in this town, and we have lots of time to check them out during the coronavirus battle.

And though we won't be able to dine in anytime soon, we're loving all of the wonderful dishes we can choose from to bring home each night.

Here are three more places where you'll definitely want to see what's on the menu.

Jed's Local Poboys

Jed's Local Poboys, 672 Jefferson Highway, makes its po-boys only one way: Louisiana style. Even the ham, pickles and Swiss cheese on its pressed Cuban po-boy are highlighted by cochon and a Creole mustard spread ($7.95 small, $11.95 large).

The menu also includes fried catfish and fried shrimp po-boys and a New Orleans favorite, roast beef and gravy po-boy.

And if that isn't cool enough, visit to reward their good hearts. On April 2, the restaurant delivered a mountain of po-boy lunches to the front-line workers at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center through funds raised by Mimosa Handcrafted's Hug Ring campaign.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 349-8333 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visit jedslocal.com.

Zorba's Greek Bistro

In the mood for Mediterranean? Us too.

Zorba's Greek Bistro's traditional recipes with a modern twist from the Island of Cyprus hit the spot.

The restaurant, 5713 Essen Lane, is offering a limited menu of family-sized meals for two or four people. You can choose among Chicken El Greco ($32 for two, $58 for four), Vegetarian Moussaka ($30 for two, $58 for four) or Leg of Lamb ($39 for two and $75 for four). All come with salad or a side and bread.

Call in your order at (225) 444-5074 beginning at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and pick it up between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call when you arrive, and your order will be placed on a table beneath its neon sign for a no-contact pickup. Visit zorbasbistro.com/menu for a complete menu.

Ma Mama's Kitchen

Your mama might not be cooking, but Ma Mama's Kitchen, 124 W. Main St., New Roads, is offering up meals for two on its limited menu that remind us of home.

You can choose chicken Parmesan ($28), lasagna ($21), broiled redfish ($44) and our favorite, grits and grillades ($36). The menu also is filled with lots of sides and salads.

Call (225) 618-2424 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit mamamaskitchen.com.

