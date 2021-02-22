Ramzan and Minni Ali are opening a new Checkers franchise at 4536 Plank Road in the second week of March, with an exact date to be announced.
The restaurant is known for its drive-thru, fast food options.
"We're very passionate about food," Minni Ali said. "We were looking for different options, and we love Checkers' concept and its food."
This will be the third Checkers franchise for the Lafayette couple. The Alis opened their first Checkers location in the Walmart in Central, which was followed by a second location in Breaux Bridge.
The Alis also own and operate Auntie Anne's franchises in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.
"Our Plank Road location was originally supposed to open at this time last year, but we had to postpone everything because of COVID," Minni Ali said. "Last year, like everybody else, it was a struggle with COVID."
The Alis' Breaux Bridge restaurant is drive-thru only and did well, but its Walmart location in Central is dine-in.
"Our drive-thru did better than the other during the lockdown," Minni Ali said. "People didn't want to go out dine in."
The new Plank Road location will feature both a drive-thru and dining room. The Alis are planning to honor health care workers, first responders and essential workers during the restaurant's opening week.
"We want to bring them in first and offer them a free, small combo," Ramzan Ali said. "We're going to pass out flyers around Plank Road letting everyone know."
The couple also is looking to open another Checkers on Coursey Boulevard at a later date.
"Checkers is amazing," Minni Ali said. :You can order a snack or a burger or wings — everything at one stop."