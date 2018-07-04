Summer has officially arrived, so let's do a little warm-weather entertaining.
Watermelon is a summer standout ingredient, and this Watermelon and Feta Salsa is awesome. The unusual-yet-addicting combination of cool crisp watermelon, refreshing mint, olives and feta makes a wonderful sweet-and-salty combo.
Scoop up this salsa with toasted whole-wheat pita triangles, and you have a delicious, nutritious sweet and savory snack. You can find more refreshing watermelon recipes at my blog, thehealthycookingblog.com.
I love a good veggie-filled, family-friendly meal during the summer, and this White Spinach and Artichoke Pesto Pizza fits the bill. Skip the marinara and go for this creamy white pesto to give your pizza a savory twist.
Adding the spinach, which is concentrated with phytonutrients and flavonoids, offers healthy antioxidant protection.
Well Done: Recipes for Watermelon and Feta Salsa, White Spinach and Artichoke Pesto Pizza, White Chocolate Blueberry Bundt Cake
This pizza makes an awesome vegetarian meal, or it can be cut into squares for an amazing appetizer at your summer gathering.
Let's finish off this meal with my White Chocolate Blueberry Bundt Cake. Trust me when I tell you this dessert is always a winner. In fact, I started making it to bring as gifts, and now I get requests year after year. Layers of bright flavor from the bursting blueberries, rich white chocolate and a mouth-watering Almond Glaze make this a truly showstopper dessert.
Warm weather entertaining is a breeze when you take advantage of the best seasonal fruits and vegetables to pack your meal with nutrition and to enjoy the best flavors summer recipes have to offer.
Terrific Tips:
- Watermelon is an excellent source of antioxidants and lycopene.
- Although 90 percent of watermelon’s weight comes from water, it is rich in potassium and vitamins A and C.
- Raid a salad bar for fresh Kalamata olives — it makes a difference.
- Fresh mint, which is super easy to grow, really adds to this salsa.
- Make your own high-fiber whole-wheat pita chips by cutting whole-wheat pita pockets into triangles with kitchen scissors then baking until toasted and crisp.
- Freeze pizza before cooking and you'll have your own frozen pizza ready to bake when you need it.
- To amp up the protein on your pizza, add rotisserie or leftover chicken.
- Blueberries are packed with fiber and antioxidants that help slow the aging process from the inside out.
- Frozen blueberries — don't defrost them — will work as well as fresh in this cake.