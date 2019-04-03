When entering Baton Rouge’s latest addition to the Indian dining scene, Swagat Indian Cuisine, you’re immediately hit by two things: the smell and the welcoming atmosphere. From the moment the door opens, every beautiful Indian spice permeates the air. The combination is intoxicating. And then there’s the welcome — with a smile, the staff is full of hearty hellos.
A friend and I recently went for the buffet ($13.99) one sunny Sunday afternoon. I go through stages where I miss my native England terribly, and Indian food always does the trick, so we arrived to discuss the dismal prospect of Brexit and indulge ourselves in some comfort food.
The buffet options were magnificent. The choices for meat eaters and vegetarians were plentiful, and there’s even a full-on pickle and naan station to pick or mix your favorite chutneys with the beauty that is seasoned, leavened, starchy goodness.
I opted for the Madras soup, butter chicken, saag paneer, Gobi Manchurian cauliflower, mixed vegetable pakoda and shrimp bhuna. I know it sounds like a lot, but that’s the wonderful thing about an Indian buffet. There are so many unique combinations of flavors in every dish, that even a mouthful or two of each dish brings something new to the table.
The Madras soup was a creamy blend of coconut, lentil and curry seasoning. The coconut wasn’t too overpowering, as can often be the case in coconut-based dishes, so it added to the zing of the curry flavoring. Sopping it up with a bit of naan was just the comfort I needed.
The butter chicken and shrimp bhuna tasted lovely and fresh. The diced chicken was succulent and tender, and the shrimp had the right amount of firmness, which is always indicative of its freshness. The sauces were hearty and, unlike some Indian buffets, neither was too hot in its spiciness. I’m always amazed that Louisianians tend to be put off from Indian food due to the heat. These dishes, though, were the perfect amount of fire to get you wanting more.
My vegetable side dishes were delicious. The Gobi Manchurian cauliflower wasn’t too sweet, as can often be the case with a sweet and sour dish, and the crunchiness of the cauliflower showed clearly that it hadn’t been overcooked. The mixed vegetable pakoda fritters were light and fluffy. The coriander in the dish, when mixed with a tamarind sauce, added just the right amount of tartness to the spicy filling.
Saag paneer is an absolute must-try in my book — I’m not sure where my life would be without spinach and cheese, and Swagat did not disappoint. The paneer cheese was solid and full of flavor, and the creaminess of the spinach, with just the right amount of cumin thrown in, only added to the melt-in-my-mouth happiness.
Swagat is delivering exceptionally tasty food at reasonable prices. It truly is a welcome — or should I say "swagat," the Hindi word for "welcome" — relief from the fried food fare far too often chosen as a lunch or dinner staple in Louisiana.
Swagat Indian Cuisine
15380 George O’Neal Road
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
(225) 755-0397; swagatbr.com
Pros: Multiple menu and buffet options that cater to meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans
Cons: As the restaurant is one open space with low ceilings, it can be a bit loud when trying to chat.