Area restaurants are finally beginning to reopen, but their dining rooms are allowed only 25% capacity.

So, takeout orders are still important to their business as the state continues to flatten the coronavirus curve. Why not kick off the weekend with some simple, yet tasty, dishes?

Here are three suggestions for today:

Chow Yum Phat

How about some Asian-style chicken? We're craving it, and Hot Honey Chicken Bao at Chow Yum Phat ($4), 2363 Hollydale Ave., hits the spot.

The dish includes crispy chicken, hot honey, house boursin spread, pickled onions, scallions and crack crunch, and we're calling (225) 726-7335 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to place our order. You also can visit chowyumphat.com to see the complete menu.

Faye's Subs & Salads

When we're the mood for a great, filling sandwich, we think about the BBQ brisket sandwich ($5.98) at Faye's Subs & Salads, 311 Third St. It comes with all the fixings, plus oregano and a quick douse of oil and vinegar.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 343-0283 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or see the complete menu at allmenus.com/la/baton-rouge/21754-fayes-subs/menu.

FreshJunkie

A tasty salad sounds good on a Friday. How about a Southwest Caesar Salad at FreshJunkie?

The salad is a combination of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red bell, red onion, parmesan cheese, tortilla strips and southwest Caesar dressing ($9).

Hungry yet? Well, place your takeout order between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. by calling (225) 334-0460 for the 501 Main St. location and between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at (225) 831-3395 for the 4257 Perkins Road location. You also can visit freshjunkie.com for the complete menu.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.