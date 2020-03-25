“The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook: 80 Irresistible Recipes with Only 5 to 15 Minutes of Prep” by Mary Younkin, Page Street Publishing Co., 192 pages, paperback, $21.99
With everyone having to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, home cooks are surely looking for easy-to-make, delicious recipes for fast meals.
Author Mary Younkin, creator of the “Barefeet in the Kitchen” food blog, thinks decadent desserts should be part of that quick meal. Her third cookbook focuses on hassle-free dessert recipes that take only a few minutes to prepare and, most importantly, will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Younkin opens “The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook: 80 Irresistible Recipes with Only 5 to 15 Minutes of Prep” with a bit of “Baking Talk” from using an oven thermometer to which kitchen tools to use.
She says the cookbook features her favorite dessert recipes that she has used time and time again for a quick weeknight dessert or for a fancier dinner for guests. She points out the 5- to 15-minute prep time frame means all your ingredients are on the counter in front of you when you start the recipe but not yet measured.
There are recipes for one-pan cakes, cookies, bars, cobblers, ice creams, puddings and sauces. There’s also a chapter on no-bake treats for when it’s too hot to turn on the oven. Among the recipes are Triple Chocolate Pound Cake, Favorite Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Cranberry-Lemon Scone Cookies, Gooey Rocky Road Brownies, Brown Sugar-Peach Cobbler, Peanut Butter-Banana Refrigerator Pie, Berry-Swirled Cheesecake Mousse Bars.
Since I had an abundance of Meyer lemons I had to use, I tried Younkin’s recipe for Light and Creamy Lemon Pudding that requires only three ingredients — heavy cream, sugar and lemon — and no baking. Younkin notes that the acid in the lemon reacts with the cream and sugar to thicken the pudding as it chills in the fridge.