Red Snapper Filets
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds red snapper fillets (at least ½-inch thick, thawed if frozen)
2 lemons
¼ cup melted butter
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves plus sprigs for garnish
Remoulade sauce
1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Lightly butter a shallow baking dish that is large enough to hold the fillets in a single layer.
2. Pat fish with paper towels to dry. Arrange the fillets in the prepared baking dish, skin side down (if there is skin on the fillets).
3. Zest one lemon to get one tablespoon then squeeze it to get 2 tablespoons of juice. Cut second lemon into wedges and set aside for serving with fish.
4. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon zest and juice, melted butter, salt, pepper, paprika and minced garlic. Pour over the fish.
5. Sprinkle fresh thyme leaves on top of the filets.
6. Bake about 30 to 40 minutes, or until the thickest filet reaches 145 F. The fish should flake easily with a fork.
7. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and remoulade sauce, if desired.
Remoulade
Makes about 1¼ cup dressing. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons Steen’s Cane vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons Creole mustard
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 cup mayonnaise
½ teaspoon hot sauce
1. Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl.
2. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Grilled Eggplant
Makes about 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
4 small eggplants, halved lengthwise
1. Heat a grill or griddle to medium-high heat, about 350 F.
2. Whisk together oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, cumin and garlic in a small bowl.
3. Brush the mixture on to the eggplant slices.
4. Place the eggplant, cut side up on the griddle. Cook for 5 minutes. Turn, then cook 5 minutes more or until tender. Serve immediately.