The Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans will again be host for Made in Louisiana Winter 2018.
The event runs 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
"Forty-five purveyors (will be) serving the most innovative new culinary foods, drinks and products, craft beers, sauces, snacks, breads, absinthe, salsa, gelato, pecan treats, oils, tasso, boudin, caviar, jams, andouille, coffees, honey, sweets, nuts, cutting boards, knives, distilled cocktails and more," a news release says.
Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 in advance, and $12 for SoFAB members. Regular museum admission will not be available this day since the whole museum will be hosting the Made in Louisiana event.
A few volunteers are needed to handle check-in and help vendors before, during and after the event.
For more information, visit https://natfab.org/southern-food-and-beverage/.