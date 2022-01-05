In search of meal ingredients perfect for the wintry days ahead, I hit the area farmers market and a local butcher a few days ago.
At the market, I couldn’t pass up a bag full of colorful root vegetables including carrots, radishes and turnips. I also bought a gorgeous bunch of golden beets to round out the color scheme. My butcher had beautiful short ribs and some fresh sausage to make for a hearty winter meal.
I spent an entire Sunday afternoon in the kitchen chopping, simmering and tasting. It was so relaxing to be able to take my time trying to get everything just right. The result was a cozy, warm meal fit for a chilly windy night.
Braised Short Ribs with Fresh Sausage
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fresh pork sausage, optional
2 pounds beef short ribs
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic, granulated or powder
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
1 cup of mushrooms, sliced
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 ⅓ cups beef broth
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, minced
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1. Pat sausage and ribs dry with a paper towel. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat in a heavy skillet or Dutch oven that has a lid to use later.
2. Brown sausage in oil one minute on each side, then remove and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.
3. In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, pepper, garlic and paprika. Rub on all sides of the ribs.
4. Brown the ribs in the same skillet one minute on each side, then remove and set aside with sausage.
5. To the skillet, add the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil and the butter and melt over medium-high heat.
6. Add the onion and mushrooms and sauté for about 5 minutes or until onion is tender.
7. Stir in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and broth. Return to a simmer, then reduce heat to low.
8. Stir in herbs, then place meat down in the sauce. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours.
9. Remove meat and separate any oil from the sauce.
10. Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl to make a slurry.
11. Return the sauce to simmering then add cornstarch slurry. Bring to a low boil for 2 minutes.
12. Slice the sausage as desired. Remove the fat from the ribs and cut into chunks. Top with sauce.
13. Serve the meat and sauce hot with grits or mashed potatoes.
Candied Root Vegetables
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds various root vegetables (beets, carrots, turnips, radishes)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons cane syrup
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.
2. Peel the vegetables and cut in halves or quarters, depending on size.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, syrup, salt, pepper and herbs.
4. Toss the vegetables in the oil mixture to coat.
5. Place vegetables in one layer on the foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle any remaining oil mixture over the top of the vegetables.
6. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes or until the largest vegetables are tender. Turn every 10 to 15 minutes to brown all sides.
7. Serve hot as a side or with quinoa as a light meal.