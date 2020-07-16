If you're lucky enough to have a fig tree, you're probably harvesting some of those sweet, fat fruits right now.
If you don't have a fig tree, look for them at the farmers market.
Native to the Middle East and western Asia, figs have become one of the most-planted trees in south Louisiana.
And horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard tells us they're easy to grow. But wait until fall to plant one.
Figs are high in potassium, iron and fiber. And goodness. So much goodness.
Here's a recipe for Fresh Fig Pie we discovered in our archives.
Fresh Fig Pie
Makes one 9-inch pie.
5 cups firm ripe figs, peeled
6 tablespoons sugar, more if figs are not sweet
Juice of one lemon
6 tablespoons butter, cut into pats
2 9-inch store-bought roll-out pie crusts
1. Preheat oven to 425 F.
2. Place figs in unbaked pie shell, sprinkle with sugar then lemon juice. Dot with butter pats.
3. For a rustic look, gently fold pie crust in on sides and use second crust to cut out shapes to place on top OR crimp side of pie crust and use second crust to make lattice strips to place over pie.
4. Bake on lower rack of oven for 30-40 minutes or until pie edges are lightly browned.