Huey's Bar, the Louisiana politics-themed Third Street bar owned by former Metro Councilman John Delgado, is now closed. Last Wednesday was the bar's final day in operation, Delgado said.
Delgado said traffic had slowed down at the bar over the last two years, and "we just did not have the business to sustain the concept."
Huey's, which opened in 2013, was the last of three Third Street bars owned by Delgado still in operation. The Draft House, at the corner of Third and Laurel streets, closed in October 2017 and the nightclub 1913 shuttered in August. The Draft House has since reopened as the Bengal Taproom.
"I think that Huey's time downtown has come and gone," said Delgado, an attorney.
In both 2017 and 2018, Delgado's establishments had fallen behind in paying parish sales taxes, and Delgado was called to hearings before the city-parish Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Delgado was able to repay those back taxes, he said, but it was illustrative of the slow down in business at his bars.
"Paying back those taxes and everything else didn't cause us to close, but the only reason we ever fell behind was because business was just so slow," he said.
Huey's "had a good run, and I'm happy we were able to make it this long," Delgado said. He believes the space could be successful with a new concept and new owners, but "at this point it would require too much of an investment, and I don't necessarily trust the landscape downtown."