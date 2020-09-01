Tuna cooks up pretty quickly on the grill or under the broiler, making this recipe a good weekday dish.
Asian flavors, like soy and ginger, just seem to go well with tuna. Generously spoon the sauce over the tender fish.
Most tuna can be enjoyed raw or just seared, but feel free to cook it to the level of doneness you like. Cooking too long, however, can dry it out.
Ahi tuna, also known as yellow fin tuna, is probably the most popular, but you can also probably find bluefin, bigeye or albacore tuna.
Almost all tuna sold in grocery stores has been flash frozen at sea to preserve freshness. So unless you are buying tuna that has just been caught, just defrost and cook.
Asian Tuna Steaks
Makes 8 servings.
3 cloves garlic, peeled
¼ cup peeled and coarsely chopped fresh ginger
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
¼ cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
½ cup rice vinegar
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
⅓ cup extra virgin coconut oil
2 pounds tuna steak, about 1-inch thick
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 bunch green onions, chopped
3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
1. For sauce: Place garlic, ginger, mustard and soy sauce in food processor; process until blended.
2. Add honey and vinegar and process again. With motor running, add sesame oil and coconut oil gradually, blending until sauce thickens and emulsifies.
3. For tuna steaks: Brush tuna steaks with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill until just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side on a grill or broiler.
4. Place tuna steaks on warmed plates. Spoon sauce over steaks and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve with additional sauce on the side.