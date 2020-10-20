Local restaurants are getting in a spooky mood.
Over at The Trademark, 326 Third St., a Halloween wine dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 29.
A $95 ticket gets you dinner by Blend Wine Bar and wines by Prisoner Wine Co. Wear a costume (or don't) and come join the fun.
For tickets, visit pwcwinedinner.eventbrite.com.
The fun is set for Oct. 27 at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., where a Halloween-themed wine dinner will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant is hosting this spooky event with New Orleans-based winery Vending Machine Wines. This will be a five-course dinner menu featuring five different wine pairings.
Tickets are $125 at bit.ly/34BFgWL.
Vegan Halloween Party
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host a Vegan Halloween Block Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Southern Fried Vegan will offer vegan barbecue, and there will be plant-based treats by Lotus. Everyone will practice social distancing, and there will be special treats for those in costume, along with a costume contest for dogs. For more information, visit tinroofbeer.com.
Helping Mary Bird Perkins Center
Drop into Torchy's Taco's, 3865 Nicholson Drive, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and help out Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The eatery will give a portion of its proceeds from those hours to support the cancer center, so be sure to mention why you're there. For more information, visit torchystacos.com.
Zachary Farmers Market birthday
The Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate its first birthday from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24 at Hug Your People Memorial Park on Lee Street behind City Hall. There will be live music, an old-fashioned cake walk, a sidewalk chalk obstacle course and a visit from the Zachary Fire Department.
More than 35 vendors will be on Lee Street and another 15 or so “Under the Oaks.” For more information, visit cityofzachary.org/visit-zachary/farmers-market.
Haunted gingerbread houses
Tickets are on sale for a Haunted Gingerbread House Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway. Gather around the table to decorate your very own chilling centerpiece with loads of candy and treats.
Tickets are $60 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Late-night breakfast buffet
Tickets are on sale for the Stars of Integrity No. 1095's fourth annual Late Night Breakfast Buffet from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 7 at the West Baton Rouge Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. You can eat in or carry out.
Advance tickets are $10. No cash will be accepted at the door. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/37iL7D9.