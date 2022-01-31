Calling the idea a little crazy makes Alan Traylor break into laughter.
He knows it was more than just a little.
"It was definitely a crazy idea," he said. "But Bert and I have always come up with crazy ideas — and we've been able to make them work."
Bert Carson, Traylor's business partner, owns and operates Pelican Broadcasting Co. with Traylor. But, they speculated, "What would happen if the broadcasting company moved its studio into a restaurant?"
And what if that restaurant served up quality barbecue to diners while television personalities talked politics and sports on a studio stage?
Well, the idea must not have been too far off — because it's working at Old School BBQ & Smokehouse. Better yet, its success has Traylor thinking about adding music performances to his television lineup.
Still, the true pull for customers isn't the bright lights of the studio but the barbecue, much of it smoked for up to 12 hours by head cook Terry Jackson.
The restaurant opened in 2018 at 10655 Coursey Blvd., a little more than a year before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Its original menu offered ballpark-style fare, but that changed after Traylor closed its doors at the beginning of the state's 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.
Throughout 2020, Traylor used the building only as a sound stage. During that time, he noticed that Baton Rouge's barbecue scene had some room for another player. So, Traylor reworked his menu into a quality barbecue fete — and customers have responded.
"I have a couple that comes in every day to order pulled pork sandwiches," he said. "And I have another customer who has told me that our ribs are the best he's ever eaten. And that's a compliment, because he's worked in the restaurant business."
Old School BBQ's main dining room's walls are filled with Louisiana music memorabilia representing artists with whom Traylor worked as a music promoter. He still represents such national bands as Lillian Axe, and his wife, Louisiana singer Debbie Gautreau Traylor is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. A framed copy of one of her records also is on the wall. LSU memorabilia is stirred into the mix.
Turn left into the bar area, and local television and radio personality Clarence Buggs is in the midst of a live broadcast. At least on this day. Tomorrow, the sound stage will feature a different spotlighted personality. The shows are broadcast on Pelican Broadcasting, KPBN-LD Channel 14.
Patrons sit at the bar while Buggs runs through his show. Diners also are welcome to sit at one of the tables in the bar area if they want to take in the show while eating — and neither side of the business has ever conflicted with the other.
"We're shooting up to six shows a week here," Traylor said. "And you can just come in and be a part of it."
Traylor knew he was taking a chance with the operation. His business partner previously owned a restaurant in Baker, but Traylor had no experience in the business.
And he knew that running a restaurant was different than working in the entertainment business.
"I mean, we were really looking for a place for a sound stage," Traylor said. "We have a TV station — Pelican Broadcasting — on Florida Boulevard, and we're wired it to send up a fiber feed from here back to the TV station instead of using satellite."
Traylor knew that, if Old School BBQ worked, the set-up would be one-of-a-kind in the Baton Rouge area.
"We thought it would be unique," Traylor said. "And I don't know of any other. Our concept was to come in here, shoot TV shows live or tape. We could have audiences, and they could sit here and eat. It would be a little mini Disney or mini Vegas, where people could have something to eat, a couple of drinks and watch the show."
The shows mostly revolved around sports, but the lineup has slowly expanded with programs about local issues. Now Traylor wants to add local bands to the lineup, whose weekend performances could be aired live or taped for later broadcasts.
Traylor is planning a few cosmetic changes in the main dining area. As for the food, he leaves that to Jackson, who knows just how long to smoke meat for each dish on the menu. The customer favorite is the brisket, followed by the pulled pork sandwich. There's also high demand for the St. Louis ribs, which come in sets of three, six or an entire slab.
The menu also offers burgers, monster potatoes topped with a variety of toppings, including brisket, chili, cheese or shredded chicken or pork. Barbecue plates and family packs also are available.
Old School BBQ serves up its own blend of barbecue sauce, which Traylor plans to market. He's also thinking about expanding the menu to offer such possibilities as barbecue brisket wraps.
For now, he's focused on growing his customer base.
"You know, I believed we could make this work," he said. "And we are. The cook knows what he's doing, the service is good, and 95% of the comments we get are extremely positive. It's comfortable, friendly environment. I'm really convinced I've got a good concept."