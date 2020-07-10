Whoever would have thought to crack open an extremely hard coconut and eat the delicious meat inside?
We don't know, but we're sure glad they did.
Coconut water is having quite the moment right now, but we'll take our coconut in a cookie any day of the week.
These cookies are much like a macaroon, with a browned outside and chewy coconutty inside.
Coconut Kisses
Makes 30 cookies.
¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, softened
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 large egg whites
1 cup all-purpose flour
2⅔ cups (8 ounces) unsweetened shredded coconut
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and confectioners’ sugar with a wooden spoon until soft.
3. Add the egg whites and mix until combined.
4. Fold in the flour and the coconut.
5. Using a tablespoon measure, scoop out heaping tablespoons of the dough, roll them into balls and place them on the prepared cookie sheets. Leave room as these cookies spread.
6. Bake 12-13 minutes, until very light golden brown. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool.
7. Store the cookies in an airtight container.