Two years ago, Baton Rougeans were looking for places to gather to watch Joe Burrow lead a team of tigers to a football championship.
That wasn't so long ago, and though his brand of tigers have changed, Burrow hasn't. Neither has Baton Rouge, and fans in his college town are again seeking out places to watch as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.
Well, we have you covered. Here are a few places where you can drink, eat and share in the revelry with your fellow fans:
Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More
Why not start with the eatery whose menu includes the legendary Joey Burriteaux? Zippy's, 3155 Perkins Road, has been serving this dish created by Burrow since 2019.
You can order the burrito in sizes of either regular or Heisman, then kick back and watch the game on one of the restaurant's big screen TVs. Zippy's also will be serving up $6 mimosas and $6 screwdrivers made with its Famous Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice.
Call (225) 388-9000 or visit zippysburritos.com.
Bengal Tap Room
The Super Bowl LVI Watch Party starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Bengal Tap Room, 421 N. Third St.
The tap room, known for its beer, food and drinks, will show its Team Burrow spirit by giving out free shots for every Bengals touchdown. Also being served up will be $3 mimosas, $3 Budlight Hard Sodas, $5 bloody Marys, $5 double wells and $7 Tiger Teas.
The Bengal Tap Roo also will be giving away prizes! Just buy a $5 square for a chance to win gift cards, merchandise or a cash prize.
Call (225) 778-5479 or visit bengaltaproom.com.
Red Stick Social
Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., will host a Super Bowl LVI Watch Party with lots of drink specials.
The entertainment venu, located inside the Electric Depot, also is a hot spot during regular hours for state of the art bowling, live music in an intimate setting and locally inspired fare with indoor and outdoor seating.
Call (225) 223-6637 or visit redsticksocial.com.
Rally Cap Brewing Co.
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., will be cheering on Burrow and his fellow LSU alum Ja'Marr Chase in the taproom. The craft brewery will remain open until someone lifts the big trophy overhead, and everyone is hoping that will be Burrow.
No purchase will be necessary to participate in the Watch Party, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.
Gilla Brewing Co.
Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 LA-44, Gonzales, also will be hosting a watch party.
Gilla is Ascension Parish's first craft brewery and specializes in fruited sours, New England IPAs and pastry stouts.
Visit gillabrewingco.com.
Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill
Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill, 2954 Perkins Road, has posted a video clip of the winning kick that sent the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI on its Facebook page with the caption, "Just sitting here reliving this moment. Super Bowl LVI at Ivar’s is going to be hot."
So, yeah, this sports bar will be cheering for Burrow, Chase and the Bengals with its own watch party.
Call (225) 388-0021 or visit ivars.com.